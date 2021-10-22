9th Circ. Nixes 'Fundamentally Unfair' Child Custody Trial

By Mike Curley (October 22, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday ordered a new trial in a child custody dispute between a mother residing in Washington state and a father in Spain, saying the trial court's refusal to allow an evaluation into whether the father had abused the six-year-old made the trial "fundamentally unfair." In a published opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a Washington federal court's order sending the six-year-old daughter of Jewel Lazaro back to her father, Seth Basil Colchester, in Barcelona, saying the trial court abused its discretion in the name of expediency under the Hague Convention. According to the opinion, while neither the Hague...

