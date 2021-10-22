Colo. Jury Awards $8.4M To Worker After Electric Shock

By Jonathan Capriel (October 22, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Colorado state jurors awarded $8.4 million to an electrician who suffered long-term injuries from an electric shock at a job site after they found construction company Q3 Contracting Inc. was to blame for leaving live wires exposed, court papers showed. Following less than three hours of deliberations, the jury determined Thursday that Minnesota-based Q3 was "100%" responsible for the injuries Jonathon Valaer sustained when he touched a metal control box that Q3 improperly wired, according to Valaer's lawyer Kurt Zaner of Zaner Harden Law. "I think the jury made up its mind pretty quickly," Zaner told Law360. Valaer was a subcontractor electrician...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS