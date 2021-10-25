2 Convicted For Illegal Libya Diving Export Scheme

By Melissa Angell (October 25, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury convicted two residents of the Sunshine State on Friday over their roles in a scheme to illegally export diving equipment to Libya despite a government agent warning the pair not to do so without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday. Peter Sotis, 57, and Emilie Voissem, 45, were each found guilty on one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, one count of attempted violation of the act and one count of smuggling. The jury did not find Voissem guilty of making false statements to a federal agency....

