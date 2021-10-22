Settlement A No-Go As Adidas Targets Clothier Over Stripes

By Pete Brush (October 22, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge heard Friday that "epic" settlement talks over two years have failed in what could be a big-dollar trademark infringement battle between sportswear giant Adidas and clothier Thom Browne over striped athletic gear and shoes. At a brief telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan was told by counsel from Germany-headquartered Adidas and New York-based Thom Browne that court-managed mediation or settlement talks likely would not be helpful at present. "The parties have been engaged in what I would characterize as epic settlement discussions over the last two years," Adidas counsel Charlie Henn told Judge Nathan. "Despite...

