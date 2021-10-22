Activision Can't Get Suit Paused Over Ethics Violations Claims

By Hailey Konnath (October 22, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County judge refused Friday to stay California's suit accusing Activision Blizzard Inc. of widespread sexism and harassment, rejecting the game maker's request for time to look into recent allegations that attorneys for the state's Department of Fair Employment and Housing violated ethics rules. Attendees watch a presentation at the Activision Blizzard Inc. booth during a game expo in Los Angeles in 2013. The video game maker is facing multiple investigations and lawsuits stemming from allegations of sexism and harassment. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Judge Timothy Patrick Dillon denied Activision Blizzard's application to stay the case to conduct limited discovery...

