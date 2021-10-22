3 Open Questions Surrounding FCC Leadership Vacancies

By Kelcee Griffis (October 22, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is likely to dwindle to a three-person, Republican-majority body by the end of the year if the Biden administration does not nominate and the U.S. Senate does not confirm a permanent chairperson and a third Democratic commissioner. While unusual, experts say a 2-1 partisan split featuring more Republicans than Democrats in a Democratic-controlled administration will force the agency to limit its actions to issues that can garner bipartisan support. However, the lingering vacancies also raise questions about why the administration hasn't simply renominated acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and whether the White House is trying to accomplish longer-term...

