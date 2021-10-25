Ga. Panel Reverses $100K Insurance Award Over Car Crash

By Brett Barrouquere (October 25, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals reversed a summary judgment order granting a woman's $100,000 uninsured motorist claim against Allstate, saying the insurance company had already paid out its limit. In an opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel said Allstate had paid the $100,000 limit of a liability insurance policy to Laura Nay after she was injured by a drunk driver in a wreck, even though she allocated $99,000 of the settlement to her husband. Since Nay declined excess coverage beyond traditional uninsured motorist insurance, the liability policy is reduced by the amount paid by the person causing the wreck, the court...

