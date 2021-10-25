New Subaru Shows Repair Law Is Viable, Mass. AG Says

By Chris Villani (October 25, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A new Subaru model designed to jibe with a recently passed Massachusetts "right to repair" law refutes the automakers' claim that the law is impossible to follow, the state's attorney general argued Friday in a post-trial bid to reopen the evidence. Bay State Attorney General Maura Healey's office sought to put in additional proof that carmakers, referred to as original equipment manufacturers or OEMs, can follow the new law, which gives independent auto mechanics access to a vehicle's telematics system. During a bench trial held over the summer before U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock, Healey's office argued that carmakers could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS