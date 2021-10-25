Insurer Wants 7th Circ. To Free It From $6M Menard Payout

By Celeste Bott (October 25, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to revive its claim it owes no coverage for a $6 million settlement that Menard Inc. agreed to pay in a personal injury lawsuit, saying the home improvement chain had a duty to reasonably settle the case when a $2 million offer was on the table. The implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing is implied into every contract in Illinois, and no court in the Prairie State has ever found that that covenant applies in every contract except with regard to an insured, North American Elite Insurance Co. said in...

