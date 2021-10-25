NY Diocese Says Firms Flouted Ch. 11 Stay With Abuse Suits

By Rachel Scharf (October 25, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Rochester asked a New York bankruptcy judge on Friday to sanction Seeger Weiss LLP and other plaintiffs' firms for allegedly ignoring a Chapter 11 automatic stay and launching five new lawsuits on behalf of sexual abuse survivors. The diocese sought bankruptcy protection in September 2019, pausing an onslaught of sexual abuse suits filed after the New York Child Victims Act rolled back the statute of limitations on those claims. Now, the diocese says its automatic stay has been violated by a series of state court actions brought by Seeger Weiss, Williams Cedar LLC, Abraham Watkins Nichols Agosto Aziz...

