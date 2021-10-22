Honeywell Says It'll Pay At Least $160M To End Bribery Probes

By Hailey Konnath (October 22, 2021, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International Inc. expects to pay at least $160 million to resolve investigations from U.S. and Brazilian authorities into potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the multinational corporation said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice, SEC and Brazilian regulators are looking into former third-party workers from Honeywell's Brazilian oil business and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. The probes are focused on a project awarded in 2010. In a quarterly report filed Friday, North Carolina-based Honeywell said that discussions were ongoing and at different stages in regard to each of the investigations, and there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS