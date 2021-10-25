Real Estate Rumors: Alvarez, Extell, Salvation Army

By Andrew McIntyre (October 25, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An entity led by investor Arturo Alvarez has purchased a West Palm Beach, Florida, office property for $13.9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 560 Village Blvd., a 62,875-square-foot property, and two entities managed by investor Shlomo Chelminsky sold the property, according to the report. The Hospital for Special Surgery has inked a deal to prelease 200,000 square feet in Manhattan, The New York Post reported Sunday. The hospital is taking space at a 30-story medical tower Extell Development is building on First Avenue between 80th and 79th Streets, and Extell plans to break ground...

