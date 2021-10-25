PE Firms Partner On Increased €3.7B Bid For Pet Products Co.

By Benjamin Horney (October 25, 2021, 9:24 AM EDT) -- German online pet products retailer zooplus AG said Monday that it is in favor of an increased takeover bid made in tandem by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and EQT that's valued at about €3.7 billion ($4.3 billion). The updated bid comes from an entity called Zorro Bidco, which is led by San Francisco-headquartered Hellman & Friedman LLC and features support from Sweden's EQT, according to a statement. The revised offer is worth €480 per zooplus share, up from Hellman & Friedman's initial offer of €390 per share, made Aug. 13. "With this offer by H&F in partnership with EQT,...

