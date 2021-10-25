Chef Hits Mass. Japanese Steakhouse Chain With Wage Suit

By Max Jaeger (October 25, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The owners of several Boston-area hibachi restaurants failed to pay minimum wage or overtime, according to a chef's proposed class and collective action filed in Massachusetts federal court on Friday. Chef Chun Lin Jiang says he was paid $3,200 a month while pulling 70-hour workweeks at the Tokyo Japanese Steak House restaurants in Saugus and Braintree between 2014 and June 2021. Owner-managers Guang Long Lin, Xiong Wen Li and Zi Lan Zhang "willfully, maliciously, and intentionally committed widespread violations" of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Massachusetts General Law, the suit alleges. In addition to withholding wages, they did not provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS