Insurer Tells 9th Circ. Recent Ruling Bars Eateries' COVID Suit

By Shane Dilworth (October 25, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Affiliated FM Insurance Co. told the Ninth Circuit that an Outback Steakhouse franchisee's COVID-19 coverage suit is barred by the court's recent holding that another retailer did not suffer covered physical loss or damage when it lost access to its property because of shutdown orders. The insurer argued in a filing Friday that the appeals court's ruling earlier in October in Mudpie Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America "forecloses" Outback franchisee One West Restaurant Group Inc.'s arguments in favor of coverage. In Mudpie, the Ninth Circuit found that a physical alteration is necessary for there to be direct physical...

