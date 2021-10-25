Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Tells 9th Circ. Recent Ruling Bars Eateries' COVID Suit

By Shane Dilworth (October 25, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Affiliated FM Insurance Co. told the Ninth Circuit that an Outback Steakhouse franchisee's COVID-19 coverage suit is barred by the court's recent holding that another retailer did not suffer covered physical loss or damage when it lost access to its property because of shutdown orders.

The insurer argued in a filing Friday that the appeals court's ruling earlier in October in Mudpie Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America "forecloses" Outback franchisee One West Restaurant Group Inc.'s arguments in favor of coverage. In Mudpie, the Ninth Circuit found that a physical alteration is necessary for there to be direct physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!