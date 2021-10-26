Husch Blackwell Scoops Up Lewis Brisbois Labor Leader

By Jessica Corso (October 26, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A leading employment attorney at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has joined Husch Blackwell LLP as a partner in Dallas, the firm announced on Monday. Tracy Wolf was vice chair of Lewis Brisbois' labor and employment practice but, as of this week, is now working at Husch Blackwell as a member of its health care, life sciences and education industry group, according to a Husch Blackwell announcement. Wolf is a litigator who focuses on employment law, with experience trying cases concerning the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act....

