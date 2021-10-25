Big Tech 'Self-Preferencing' Can Be Positive, Report Finds

By J. Edward Moreno (October 25, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Google-funded think tank said on Monday that when tech companies prefer their own content, it can actually benefit consumers and competition, in a report that comes weeks after lawmakers introduced a bill that would prevent them from doing just that. According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, antitrust enforcers should adopt a "rule of reason" approach rather than instituting per se prohibitions of self-preferencing practices. The ITIF described the push to regulate self-preferencing on online platforms as a benefit only to smaller rivals, not consumers. One example listed in the ITIF report is Amazon using its platform to promote...

