Freshfields Snags 2 Arnold & Porter Life Sciences Partners

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 28, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, in a move to continue growing its Silicon Valley office as well as the firm's life science and technology offerings, added two partners from Arnold & Porter this month. Kristen Riemenschneider, who has represented AstraZeneca in licensing its COVID-19 vaccine, and Vinita Kailasanath, who works with technology and life sciences companies on data-driven transactions, have both joined Freshfields' life sciences practice. Riemenschneider joined a few weeks ago and resides in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, while the firm announced Monday it had hired Kailasanath to its Silicon Valley office. Kailasanath, who focuses on the intersection of technology...

