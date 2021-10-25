NJ High Court Takes On Nix Of $83M J&J, Bard Mesh Verdicts

By Bill Wichert (October 25, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will evaluate whether a state appeals court was wrong to throw out verdicts totaling $83 million against Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit and C.R. Bard Inc. due to the exclusion of evidence that the companies' pelvic mesh products were cleared through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) process. In orders made available Monday, the court approved requests by two women and their husbands and the companies to review the Appellate Division's March decision tossing the verdicts over each woman's injuries because trial judges barred evidence of 510(k) clearance showing the product is "substantially equivalent" to...

