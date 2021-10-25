NJ Justices To Hear Home Depot Amputation Coverage Suit

By Mike Curley (October 25, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will review a lower court decision that revived a coverage dispute stemming from a 2017 accident in which a Home Depot employee lost parts of her fingers. A New York Home Depot employee who lost parts of her fingers while using a window blind cutting machine in the store sued Richfield Window Coverings LLC and its parent, which then sought defense from Admiral Insurance Co. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) The justices agreed Friday to grant certification to the petition from Admiral Insurance Co., which had initially refused coverage to a pair of Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. units that the...

