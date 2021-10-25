Beer Biz Says Language Barrier Can't Beat Arbitration Clause

By Michelle Casady (October 25, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A wholesale beer distributor has asked a Texas appellate court to send to arbitration the injury claims of a Spanish-speaking employee, arguing a trial court wrongly let the claims proceed in court after the injured man alleged the arbitration agreement was unconscionable. Faust Distributing Co. appealed to the First Court of Appeals in Houston on Friday, challenging Harris County District Court Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier's Aug. 11 ruling that Victor Verano's negligence claims don't belong in arbitration. When Verano was hired he signed an employment contract that contained an arbitration provision that clearly covers the claims he brought in his lawsuit,...

