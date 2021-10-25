Fed. Circ. Won't Pause Netflix Case For Gilstrap's Venue Order

By Dorothy Atkins (October 25, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday denied Netflix Inc.'s mandamus petition asking to have Avago Technologies' lawsuit accusing the streaming giant of infringing five server patents stayed until U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap decides Netflix's motion to transfer the case to California. In a four-page, per curium, nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel noted that although it has granted such mandamus requests in the past, the motion in the instant suit has been pending for a shorter time than in other cases, and Judge Gilstrap has said he'll decide the motion quickly and has not issued other substantive orders. "We are thus not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS