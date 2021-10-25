Mixmax Investor Sues In Del. To Inspect Corporate Books

By Leslie Pappas (October 25, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An investor of Mixmax Inc., which claims to be the leading sales engagement platform for businesses that use Gmail, has sued in Delaware's Chancery Court to compel the inspection of the San Francisco-based company's books and records. Jackson, Wyoming-based investor Michael Dearing, the founder of venture capital firm Harrison Metal, filed his complaint under seal on Friday along with a motion to expedite the case. Dearing filed under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law, which allows stockholders of Delaware-based corporations to inspect a company's books and records to investigate allegations of mismanagement. Mixmax develops email-tracking software and marketing tools that...

