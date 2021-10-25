BeIN Piracy Claims Against Saudi Broadcaster Shot Down

By Caroline Simson (October 25, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An English judge on Friday rejected an attempt by Qatari sports and entertainment network beIN to file counterclaims accusing a Saudi Arabian broadcaster of pirating its exclusive content, despite finding that the claim "raises a serious issue to be tried." Judge Christopher Butcher of the High Court of Justice concluded that it would be inappropriate to permit beIN Media Group LLC to file its counterclaim as part of proceedings initiated by the Saudi Arabian broadcaster, Selevision Saudi Co., to enforce an $8 million arbitral award it had won in their years-old dispute, which stems from an agreement by which Selevision Saudi...

