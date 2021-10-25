EPA Sets Toxicity Guideline For Newer 'Forever Chemicals'

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 25, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said substances originally marketed as newer and safer types of "forever chemicals" could still be a risk to human health, and clarified how much exposure is dangerous based on the potential for liver damage and other issues. GenX chemicals were created by manufacturers such as The Chemours Co. to replace perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, which is among a family of thousands of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that are known as forever chemicals due to their tendency to linger in the human body and the environment for many years. The EPA...

