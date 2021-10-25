NJ Justices Won't Review Attorney's Late Filing Excuse

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 25, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to review a lower appeals court's decision that a woman who was struck by a government-owned vehicle can't pursue her claims due to notice error, according to an order made public Monday. The justices rejected the petition for certification by Lyndsey Patton, who saw her case against the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority get tossed by the Appellate Division in July. A two-judge panel wasn't persuaded by her attorney's explanation that the notice of Patton's impending claim was merely sent to the incorrect address. In its July 7 ruling, the appellate panel reasoned that...

