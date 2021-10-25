Ill. Counties Say 9th Circ. Ruling Helps Their ICE Contract Suit

By Lauraann Wood (October 25, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Two Illinois counties doubled down Monday on their bid to enjoin the state from enforcing a law blocking municipalities from detaining undocumented immigrants for civil violations, arguing that a Ninth Circuit decision striking California's similar law should help inform the court's decision. McHenry and Kankakee Counties argued that U.S District Judge Lisa Jensen should preliminarily enjoin Attorney General Kwame Raoul from enforcing the Illinois Way Forward Act because the Ninth Circuit's recent decision in GEO Group v. Newsom demonstrates that they'll likely succeed on the merits of their claim that the statute is unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit said in GEO Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS