Atari Lawyers Can't Play Video Games At IP Trial, Judge Says

By Rachel Scharf (October 25, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Atari Interactive Inc.'s lawyers can't use an '80s video game console to demonstrate to a jury that print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble sold merchandise with images stolen from signature games like Pong and Asteroids, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said Sunday it's too late for the erstwhile video game maker to include an Atari 2600 in this week's trial on its 2018 trademark and copyright infringement claims against Redbubble. Jury selection began Monday in Oakland, and the trial is scheduled to run through Nov. 4. According to court filings, Atari announced last week that it planned...

