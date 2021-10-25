Ex-Georgetown Coach Admits To Taking 'Varsity Blues' Bribes

By Brian Dowling (October 25, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A former Georgetown University tennis coach could face the longest sentence yet in the "Varsity Blues" scandal after formally admitting Monday that he pocketed more than $3 million in bribes to help the children of rich families get admitted to the school as fake athletic recruits. Appearing over Zoom before U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston, Gordon Ernst, 54, pled guilty to federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and filing a false tax return. Under the plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a prison sentence of no greater than four years, while Ernst cannot seek less than one...

