Calif. Cannabis Atty Sees Former Client's Claims Tossed

By Sam Reisman (October 25, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis attorney who once faced felony charges related to her practice has successfully defeated claims brought against her by a disgruntled former client seeking to overturn a state court's judgment against him. U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson on Friday tossed claims against San Diego attorney Jessica McElfresh, one of multiple lawyers and jurists that Darryl Cotton sued in California federal court in an effort to roll back a state court trial he claimed was unfair. The case's tangled history dates to 2016, when Cotton contracted to sell a piece of property to Larry Geraci for a cannabis dispensary....

