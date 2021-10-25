Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Exec Sues SEC Over Subpoenas Served At Crypto Summit

By Elise Hansen (October 25, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A decentralized finance executive who was served subpoenas at a cryptocurrency summit has sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the move violated his due process rights and the SEC's rules about keeping investigations under wraps.

Do Kwon, a South Korean resident, on Friday asked a New York federal court to quash a pair of subpoenas seeking information from him and his company, Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Kwon said he was in New York for the "Mainnet 2021" cryptocurrency summit and was exiting an escalator when an SEC-hired process server approached him with subpoenas.

At the time, Kwon was on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!