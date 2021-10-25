Exec Sues SEC Over Subpoenas Served At Crypto Summit

By Elise Hansen (October 25, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A decentralized finance executive who was served subpoenas at a cryptocurrency summit has sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying the move violated his due process rights and the SEC's rules about keeping investigations under wraps. Do Kwon, a South Korean resident, on Friday asked a New York federal court to quash a pair of subpoenas seeking information from him and his company, Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Kwon said he was in New York for the "Mainnet 2021" cryptocurrency summit and was exiting an escalator when an SEC-hired process server approached him with subpoenas. At the time, Kwon was on...

