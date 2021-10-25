Proskauer Guides $155M NY Stock Exchange Building Buy

By Andrew McIntyre (October 25, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP represented California private equity firm Yucaipa Cos. in connection with its $155 million purchase of the former headquarters of the American Stock Exchange in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The deal is for the American Stock Exchange Building at 86 Trinity Place, and the seller is Clarion Partners. The property, also known as 123 Greenwich St., is in Lower Manhattan, a block south of Zuccotti Park. The Rector Street and Wall Street subway stations are nearby. The 50,000-square-foot historic building has 27,000 square feet on the main floor as well as 12,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS