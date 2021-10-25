NJ Firms At Odds Over Sharing Blame In Malpractice Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 25, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey firms have offered competing takes on whether a state Supreme Court ruling means they could share the blame in a lawsuit from a former mutual client over a dismissed medical malpractice action. In separate letters Friday to Superior Court Judge Stephen L. Petrillo, Gill & Chamas LLC and Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow LLP took opposing stances on the applicability of the Supreme Court's opinion last year in Samuel Mejia v. Quest Diagnostics Inc. in connection with Eichen Crutchlow's bid to dismiss a third-party complaint from Gill & Chamas. The dispute largely centers on whether the firms may be joint tortfeasors,...

