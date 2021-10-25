Walmart, Hotel Hit With Ill. Suits Over Workers' Finger Scans

By Allison Grande (October 25, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Walmart and the operators of a Marriott hotel are the latest to be hit with proposed class actions accusing them of unlawfully collecting and disclosing their Illinois employees' fingerprints for time-tracking purposes, as Illinois' appellate courts separately work to resolve vital questions over the scope of the state's unique biometric privacy law. Breonna Anthony filed separate biometric privacy complaints in Illinois federal court Thursday against Walmart Inc. and NexGen Hotels Management Inc., a hotel development and management company that partnered with fellow defendant Genuine Hospitality LLC in August 2019 to open TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Waukegan, Illinois, according to the filing. ...

