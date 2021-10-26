Acceleron Says It Got Shorted In $2M Patent Win Over Dell

By Brett Barrouquere (October 26, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Acceleron LLC argued in Georgia federal court that its $2.1 million patent infringement win against Dell Inc. wrongly cut off its access to enhanced damages because the trial judge used the wrong standard to determine Dell's willfulness. Seeking a new trial, Acceleron said in a motion filed in the Northern District of Georgia on Oct. 21 that Dell misstated the standard for finding willfulness in patent infringement cases when it sought a judgment as a matter of law on the issue at the end of a trial in September. In doing so, Acceleron said, Dell misled the judge into ignoring evidence from...

