State Street Corp. Names New Chief Risk Officer

By Al Barbarino (October 25, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- State Street Corporation said Monday it has named the ex-chief risk officer of Citigroup and a current member of a Federal Reserve Bank of New York advisory group to fill its top risk post beginning in the new year. Brad Hu will become chief risk officer effective Jan. 1,succeeding current CRO Andrew Kuritzkes, who is retiring from State Street, according to an announcement. Hu will join the company next month as a member of its executive committee for a transition period with Kuritzkes, the bank said. "The risk management challenges facing global financial leaders like State Street have never been greater,...

