Judge Tosses Egyptian Torture Suit Against Libyan Officials

By Jonathan Capriel (October 26, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Egyptian citizens who claim that they were tortured under orders of Libyan officials in 2013, ruling that the court doesn't have jurisdiction over four defendants, while one is "cloaked" with diplomatic immunity. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon found that there isn't a "scintilla of evidence" showing that most of the named defendants have the minimum connections with either the Southern District of New York or the U.S. that would give the court authority over them. The 128 plaintiffs argued that one defendant, Ibrahim O. Dabbashi, currently lives in New York...

