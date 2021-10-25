Navistar Will Pay $52M To Settle EPA Truck Engine Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 25, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Navistar Inc. on Monday agreed to pay $52 million to settle the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's accusations that the trucking giant violated the Clean Air Act by selling heavy-duty diesel engines without the required certification that they met emissions standards. The deal resolves a lawsuit the government launched in July 2015 alleging that Navistar failed to obtain EPA certificates of conformity — which are required by the Clean Air Act to ensure new engines meet the applicable emissions standards — when the company was shipping its model year 2010 engines. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS