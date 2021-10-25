NYC Court 'Scraps' Foreclosure Hearings Amid Scrutiny

By Emma Whitford (October 25, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn judge's plan to delve into homeowners' financial hardship during the pandemic has been "scrapped," according to the state's Office of Court Administration, as legal service providers continue to challenge him in court. Attorneys and elected officials spoke out last week against a "threatening" court-issued notice sent to hundreds of homeowners in the borough's oldest foreclosure cases, which date to 2008. The notice said defendants must attend a "hardship hearing" and status conference before Kings County Civil Administrative Judge Lawrence Knipel or risk losing their case. The hardship hearings have now been "scrapped," courts spokesperson Lucian Chalfen told Law360 Monday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS