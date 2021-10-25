Apollo Stockholder Sues For Books Over $640M Tax Payout

By Lauren Berg (October 25, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- An Apollo Global Management Inc. stockholder sued the private equity company Friday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to inspect its books for alleged wrongdoing in relation to a $640 million tax payout to company insiders. Stockholder Anguilla Social Security Board wants access to records concerning the Apollo board of directors' decision to pay the company's controlling stockholders and other company insiders $640 million for "tax receivable agreement" assets worth nothing, according to the heavily redacted class action complaint. In relation to its initial public offering, Apollo entered into a tax receivable agreement, or TRA, with company founders Leon Black, Joshua Harris...

