Air Force Gets Firefighting IP Fight Thrown Out Of Calif. Court

By Andrew Karpan (October 26, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a suit by a pair of military contractors claiming the U.S. Air Force misappropriated trade secrets covering designs of an aerial firefighting tank system they bought from a bankrupt contractor, finding that the dispute belongs in the Court of Federal Claims. Monday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II granted the Air Force's motion to dismiss and put an end to the lawsuit filed last year by United Aeronautical Corp. and Blue Aerospace LLC. For the second time in a year, Judge Wright observed that the lawsuit didn't belong in his court. "While this...

