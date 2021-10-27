Steinmetz, Soros Feud Over Guinean Mining Deal Is Ended

By Caroline Simson (October 27, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Companies founded by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz have dropped their $10 billion lawsuit accusing George Soros of sabotaging a project in Guinea to mine some of the world's most valuable deposits of iron ore, after running out of money to fund the litigation. U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan in New York signed off on a joint stipulation of dismissal on Wednesday, following months of conflict due to the Steinmetz companies' inability to turn over documents that Soros believes would shed light on an alleged bribery scheme that he claims sank the ill-fated mining project. The billionaire, a well-known supporter of...

