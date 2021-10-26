Whole Foods Settles Wage Claims By Off-Duty NYPD Cops

By Max Jaeger (October 26, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods will fork over $185,000 to get out of a proposed class and collective action alleging several businesses and New York City failed to properly compensate NYPD officers who worked an off-duty security program, according to federal court papers filed Monday. Plaintiff Burbran Pierre asked U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. to grant preliminary approval to the deal, name him class representative for 396 other police officers potentially covered under the accord, and appoint his Faruqi & Faruqi LLP lawyers as settlement class counsel. "The settlement provides a very substantial recovery for each of these police officers for...

