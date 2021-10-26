DraftKings Abandons $20B-Plus Pursuit Of UK Betting Peer

By Benjamin Horney (October 26, 2021, 8:56 AM EDT) -- Boston-based fantasy sports and gambling giant DraftKings Inc. said Tuesday it is abandoning its more than $20 billion pursuit of Entain PLC, the parent of U.K. gambling peer Ladbrokes, and will instead focus on fortifying its business in North America. DraftKings originally offered to buy Entain on Sept 21. In the time since, the two sides have held multiple discussions, with the suitor ultimately deciding the time is not ripe for a firm proposal, according to a statement. Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder and chairman of the board for DraftKings, said the company was confident in its ability to be a leader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS