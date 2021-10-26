Toyo Tire Seeks To Escape $110M Verdict In Defamation Fight

By Adam Lidgett (October 26, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Toyo Tire Corp. is fighting a $110 million judgment against it in a dispute with rival Atturo Tire Corp. over allegedly defamatory statements that Atturo infringed certain intellectual property rights, arguing that it at least should be able to get a new trial. On Monday, tire giant Toyo asked for judgment in its favor or a new trial, a move that came about a month after an Illinois federal jury awarded Atturo $10 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages. The jury found Toyo liable for defamation, unfair competition, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices and tortious interference with...

