Polish Airline Says Boeing's 737 Max Lies Cost It $250M

By Linda Chiem (October 26, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- LOT Polish Airlines sued Boeing in Washington federal court Monday alleging it lost $250 million after the American aerospace giant duped it into ordering defectively designed 737 Max jets that were grounded for more than 18 months after two deadly crashes exposed the jets' safety flaws. Poland's flag carrier, officially known as Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT SA, accused The Boeing Co. of running a deceptive sales and marketing campaign that misrepresented the overall safety, performance and fuel-efficiency benefits of the 737 Max jets to airline customers and the public. The 737 Max 8 jets were involved in the October 2018 crash...

