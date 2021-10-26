Trade Commission Signs Off On Specialty Paper Import Tariffs

By Jennifer Doherty (October 26, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission approved tariffs on paper used to make labels and receipts from Germany, Japan, South Korea and Spain on Tuesday, finding that unfairly priced imports had injured U.S. producers. In a unanimous vote, the ITC's five commissioners elected to move forward with anti-dumping levies on thermal paper imports from the four countries, with rates ranging from 140.25% for one Japanese company down to 2.90% for German exporters. The commission also found that critical circumstances did not exist with regard to imports from Germany and South Korea — or more simply put, that new levies moving forward would...

