Ex-Vail Resorts Counsel Rejoins Brownstein Hyatt In Denver

By Adrian Cruz (October 29, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP has added the former senior mountain resorts counsel at Vail Resorts as a Denver-based shareholder in its real estate group, the firm announced. Dustin Charapata rejoined Brownstein Hyatt for a second stint earlier this month after spending a little more than three years working in-house with Vail Resorts. Before joining the hospitality giant, he was an associate with Brownstein Hyatt for five years and he was also a summer associate at the firm during law school. Charapata, a graduate of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, will focus his transactional practice on a wide...

