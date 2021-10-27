Copyright Office Floats Expanding Right To Repair Devices

By Andrew Karpan (October 27, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office wants to limit how the Digital Millennium Copyright Act is used to stop customers from fixing software-enabled devices like video game consoles, pushing forward new regulations on Wednesday that would cover those repairs under fair use. The office, a department of the Library Of Congress, proposed the new regulations in what it called its eighth triennial proceeding to determine exemptions to Section 1201 of the DMCA, which prohibits circumvention of technological protection measures. The office's last triennial proceeding on the subject was in June 2017. "We have broadened the repair exemptions, we think, in important ways," the copyright office's acting...

