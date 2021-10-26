DC Circ. Says Texas Can't Intervene In Migrant Policy Suit

By Grace Dixon (October 26, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday denied Texas' bid to intervene in a challenge to the federal government's use of a public health law to expel migrant families, after the state argued it had a stake in protecting its residents from the coronavirus. A three-judge panel ruled that the state hadn't met the high bar for justifying its intervention at the appeal level in a fight between a class of detained migrants and the federal government over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order enabling the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to cast out migrant families in hopes of hampering the...

